Socially Responsible Capitalism in the Cannabis Industry

The Green Rush produced by Pro Cannabis Media discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This week we discuss socially responsible capitalism & Social Equity.
Guests:
Blake Mensing, Founder & Chief Counsel, The Mensing Group
Scott Winters, Director of Business Development, CNA Stores Inc.
Sieh Samura, CEO, Yamba Market
Episode 1041 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/xh797aqomR0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.