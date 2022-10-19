Socially Responsible Capitalism in the Cannabis Industry

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The Green Rush produced by Pro Cannabis Media discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This week we discuss socially responsible capitalism & Social Equity.
Guests:
Blake Mensing, Founder & Chief Counsel, The Mensing Group
Scott Winters, Director of Business Development, CNA Stores Inc.
Sieh Samura, CEO, Yamba Market
Episode 1041 The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/xh797aqomR0