The Battle for Financial Dominance: Better Have YOUR Shield…HEADLINE NEWS with Lynette Zang

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ITM TRADING, INC.
Jul 7, 2022
There is a battle heating up between the East and the West for financial dominance. The world is going into Stagflation, there are lots of countries where inflation is running hot and at the same time the GDP [Gross Domestic Product] is declining. You better be ready for this one because now, it's getting really interesting. Questions on protecting your wealth from the growing economic risk and threats to our financial system? Call 877-410-1414 or Schedule a FREE Strategy Session https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=HN7072022&month=2022-07
For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading
ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN7072022
📖 Chapters: 0:00 Intro 1:08 Stagflation & East vs. West
7:57 Russia & China Creating New Currency
12:12 Eastern Countries Secured Their Wealth with Gold
16:48 Outro 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/the-battle-for-financial-dominance-better-have-your-shieldheadline-news-with-lynette-zang/