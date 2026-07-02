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48K views · 1.7K reactions | The Talmud is clearly satanic. Do you know what it says in the Talmud about Jesus? Don’t take my word for it. Look it up. | Shane Hiett
Validating the ‘Jesus is Boiling in Excrement’ Babylonian Talmud Quote
https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/validating-the-jesus-is-boiling-in
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