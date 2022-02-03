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KijaniAmariAK: Superstition Ain't the Way: Azazel and the Day of Atonement [01.02.2022]
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60 views • February 03, 2022
A hiker camping on a peak in the Superstition Mountains east of metro Phoenix was found dead after apparently slipping while taking a selfie and falling hundreds of feet, authorities said Wednesday.
In this episode we will take a look at the hidden symbolism in this event in order to uncover the true meaning behind it.
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
5,355 Views feb 1, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hnBsJgb6-sY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
In this episode we will take a look at the hidden symbolism in this event in order to uncover the true meaning behind it.
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
5,355 Views feb 1, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hnBsJgb6-sY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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