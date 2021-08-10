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Is the SARS CoV-2 Virus a Phantom or the Real Deal?
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110 views • August 10, 2021
I discuss the question that has been raised repeatedly of late about whether the SARS CoV-2 virus is real or is, instead, a fabrication of synthetic biotechnology. Both! I explain why and how this is the case. Enjoy, and God bless. Doc
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