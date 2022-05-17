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American Airlines Captain Robert Snow speaks out about his vaccine injury
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652 views • May 17, 2022
Steve Kirsch.
He almost died after landing an American Airlines plane.
He's now disabled, pissed, and speaking out about how they forced him to take the vaccine that ended his career.
Other pilots are flying injured just like he is, putting your life at risk.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14r4zs-american-airlines-captain-robert-snow-speaks-out-about-his-vaccine-injury.html
He almost died after landing an American Airlines plane.
He's now disabled, pissed, and speaking out about how they forced him to take the vaccine that ended his career.
Other pilots are flying injured just like he is, putting your life at risk.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14r4zs-american-airlines-captain-robert-snow-speaks-out-about-his-vaccine-injury.html
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