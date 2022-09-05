Situation Update, Sep 5, 2022 - Industry and infrastructure collapsing by the day across Europe and the USA

0:00 Intro

1:12 Fun Things

2:52 Electricity Meme

13:30 Good News

20:05 Europe

48:00 Canada

49:30 Russia

57:35 Mitchel Nicholas Gerber





- Europe's largest steel producer just shut down due to insane energy prices.

- Last week, aluminum and copper smelters shut down

- Ammonia product (for fertilizer) has plunged 70% in Europe

- The European industrial base is being DECIMATED by the day

- Russia has completely shut off all gas flows via Nord Stream 1 pipeline

- No steel = NO INDUSTRY, no fertilizer = NO FOOD, no natural gas = NO HEAT

- Water and power systems are failing or on the verge of failing across the USA

- The ATF is about to outlaw firearms with "arm braces," affecting millions of Americans

- Americans will be ordered to destroy, surrender or register AR-style pistols with braces

- Interview with Mitchell Nicholas Gerber on China's horrifying ORGAN HARVESTING







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/