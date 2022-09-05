Situation Update, Sep 5, 2022 - Industry and infrastructure collapsing by the day across Europe and the USA

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0:00 Intro
1:12 Fun Things
2:52 Electricity Meme
13:30 Good News
20:05 Europe
48:00 Canada
49:30 Russia
57:35 Mitchel Nicholas Gerber
- Europe's largest steel producer just shut down due to insane energy prices.
- Last week, aluminum and copper smelters shut down
- Ammonia product (for fertilizer) has plunged 70% in Europe
- The European industrial base is being DECIMATED by the day
- Russia has completely shut off all gas flows via Nord Stream 1 pipeline
- No steel = NO INDUSTRY, no fertilizer = NO FOOD, no natural gas = NO HEAT
- Water and power systems are failing or on the verge of failing across the USA
- The ATF is about to outlaw firearms with "arm braces," affecting millions of Americans
- Americans will be ordered to destroy, surrender or register AR-style pistols with braces
- Interview with Mitchell Nicholas Gerber on China's horrifying ORGAN HARVESTING
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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