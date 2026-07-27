Messianic Era Begins Soon 07/27/2026

Mel Gibson gave his screenwriter a warning if they are going to be working on the sequel to “Passion of the Christ” explaining that this movie will make “Satan does not want our focus to be on Christ”. In other news, there is a belief that the rebuilding of a Third Temple in Jerusalem is connected to the coming of the Messiah and the fulfilment of divine prophecy. Some activists are not merely discussing this idea but actively preparing for it.

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