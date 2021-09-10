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THE STAR SPANGLED BANNER performed by Victory Boyd
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52 views • September 10, 2021
After being canceled by the NFL to perform the National Anthem at the season opening game because of her vaccination status, She decided to sing anyways. Except this time not for the theatrics of a football game.. this time
she sang for America. To remind her who she is… the land of the free and the home of the brave.
she sang for America. To remind her who she is… the land of the free and the home of the brave.
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