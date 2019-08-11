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Tim Ryan on 2020 campaign: I'm for new and better, not left vs. right
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4 views • August 11, 2019
2020 White House hopeful and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan says President Trump has not done a good job of bringing Americans together after the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.
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