Another Bank Run in China... this one gets violent as banks refuse withdrawals.

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Remember the bank runs in China where citizens weren't allowed to access their funds because of Covid passes?It's still happening. And it got violent today. This isn't just one bank either. Multiple banks in China are refusing to allow withdrawals.
Eyes on the financial system.
https://apnews.com/bad852e21bc4c5fbbbcc3996ab4bce91