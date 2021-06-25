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Revelation One 06/25/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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80 views • June 25, 2021
Today Pastor Stan is working through Revelation Chapter One. He just finished "The School of the Watchmen" and the folks really began to understand the correct chronological order of Revelation. Get your King James Bible ready and follow along with us today!

Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com

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For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
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To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
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Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
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Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
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Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
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