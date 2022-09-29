No, Russia Didn’t Blow Up Their Own Pipeline





The Jimmy Dore Show:



Sep 29, 2022 On Tuesday it was revealed that the Nord Stream 1 & 2 pipelines that carry liquefied natural gas under Northern Europe's Baltic Sea had been sabotaged, rendering them inoperable, possibly permanently. And almost as quickly the finger-pointing began, with many in the West alleging that Russia had intentionally damaged its own pipeline while others claimed that a more logical explanation would pin the blame on the U.S., likely acting to eliminate any possibility that European countries will revert to relying on Russia as a source of gas. Jimmy and his panel of The Dive's Jackson Hinkle and America's comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the competing theories and possible motives behind the Nordstream attacks.