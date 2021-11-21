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RFK Jr.: Operation Lockstep, Event 201, the CIA, and Planned Obliteration of our Rights
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new book: "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health": https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804
(Nov 18, 2021) Full interview of RFK Jr. by Bannon Howse: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/robert-f-kennedy-jr-real-anthony-fauci-bill-gates-big-pharma-and-global-war-democracy-and