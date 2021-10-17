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Deaths Skyrocketed by 300% After COVID Vaccine – Funeral Director Blows The Whistle
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12360 views • October 17, 2021
Deaths Skyrocketed by 300% After COVID Vaccine – Funeral Director Blows The Whistle

Last month, John O’Looney, a British funeral director, spoke out about how deaths have skyrocketed 300 percent since the Covid-19 vaccine. The video went viral after he spoke out about his observations regarding deaths since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

John O’Looney is the director of Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services. He did an exclusive interview with RAIR Foundation USA about what he’s observed working at a funeral home regarding deaths. Since his interview, approximately 65 other professionals in the industry have reached out to O’Looney to share their stories and similar observations.

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