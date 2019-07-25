Coffee To Charcoal DIY: Flames For Free

Science Team! This experiment is amazing! We’ve found a way to turn your old coffee grounds into BBQing briquettes! Not only does this save trees it also allows you to get free BBQing charcoal briquettes all summer long!



I was so surprised that our final recipe worked as well as it did. We went through many variations but here is the one we found to work the best:



Ratio of 30:1 limestone powder (lime) to coffee grounds (we used 50g of Lime and 1500g coffee grounds)

10:1 ratio of the lime/coffee mixture to starch

We then added 6 cups of boiling hot water to every 1KG of this mixture



If you try this experiment please let me know if you find a better formula!