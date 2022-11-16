https://gnews.org/articles/521275
Summary：11/13/2022 Strict U.S. controls on chip exports force SMIC to cut production. The restrictions aimed to cut off China's access to chips used in artificial intelligence and supercomputing that the regime exploits to build its chip industry and enhance its military.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.