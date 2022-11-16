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https://gnews.org/articles/521275
Summary：11/13/2022 Strict U.S. controls on chip exports force SMIC to cut production. The restrictions aimed to cut off China's access to chips used in artificial intelligence and supercomputing that the regime exploits to build its chip industry and enhance its military.