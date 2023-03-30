Exercise The Strength of Free Speech and Reject Communism | Sen Rand Paul

[email protected] on TikTok Ban: Exercise The Strength of Free Speech and Reject Communism
“We don't ban things that are unpopular in the United States… If you want to address the evils of big tech, it's not the Chinese government you have to fear but your own.”
https://twitter.com/i/status/1641451049969143810
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.