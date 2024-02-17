Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukraine Set to Freeze Bank Accounts of People Who refuse to Go to the Front Russian Meat Grinder
channel image
Recharge Freedom
328 Subscribers
37 views
Published 19 hours ago

Ukraine in Vladimir Zelensky are set to freeze access to bank accounts of those who refuse conscription into the army and to be sent into the Russian meat grinder at the front lines of the war. These are there authoritarians enslaving you by robbing you of access to which you thought was your economic freedom. This is why the world needs bitcoin, which is unconfiscatible.

Keywords
bitcoinjustin trudeaustocksinvestingauthoritariansconscriptionukraine warfreezing bank accountsfreedom convoycanadian truckersrichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckiforced conscriptionvladimir zelenskyyukraine freezes bank accounts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket