THE BLOOD OF JESUS AND COSMETICS Before and After Redemption Part 1

[email protected]

traffickedtotriumph.com

"For where your treasure is, there your heart [your wishes, your desires; that on which your life centers] will be also." Matthew 6:21 AMP

"For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." NIV

While I am not condemning the wearing of cosmetics, I did find it interesting, spiritually speaking, the parallels between being covered in cosmetics and the blood of Jesus as they pertain to my life before and after redemption, and to where my priorities were.