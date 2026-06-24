THE BLOOD OF JESUS AND COSMETICS Before and After Redemption Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
traffickedtotriumph.com
"For where your treasure is, there your heart [your wishes, your desires; that on which your life centers] will be also." Matthew 6:21 AMP
"For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." NIV
While I am not condemning the wearing of cosmetics, I did find it interesting, spiritually speaking, the parallels between being covered in cosmetics and the blood of Jesus as they pertain to my life before and after redemption, and to where my priorities were.