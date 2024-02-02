Culture War | His Glory News | German Farmers Protest to Stop Globalists From Stealing Land | Moms For Liberty’s Tiffany Justice Takes On Joy Reid About Banning Pornographic Books

Moms on a Mission joins His Glory News to talk about the German Farmers protesting to protect their farms and food sources from the global elites who claim that food supplies are harming our planet and humanity. Then Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms For Liberty, takes on Joy Reid about banning pornographic books in school libraries. We conclude with the allowed invasion of our southern border and how that is changing the very fabric of our country and creating devastating safety issues. Time to educate, awake, and activate. Support the Moms on a Mission truth telling platform by purchasing from our patriot affiliates below or partner with us with a one time donation or monthly support. The donation link is found on our website. Thank you so much!!!!

www.momsonamission.net





Affiliates:

The Wellness Company:

://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Fix The World Morocco: EMF Protection Items :

https://ftwproject.com/ref/524





Grid Down Chow Down Freeze Dried Raw Beef:

https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link or code mission for 5% off your order.





Beverly Hills Precious Metals:

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.





The Culture of 1776- Cute, Fun, Cultural Truth Apparel:

https://cultureof1776.com/- Code mission for 10% off your order.





My Pillow Products:

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.





Dr. Meehan- Hormone and Supplement Health:

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.





Dr. Jason Dean’s Full Moon Protocol- Parasitic and Toxin Cleanse and Natural Health Supplements:

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.





Organic Body Essentials- Clean Skin Care:

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Drs. Mark and Michelle Sherwood’s Kingdom Fuel and Kingdom Kandy:

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Cookie Culture Custom Cookies:

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

www.momsonamission.net





Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



