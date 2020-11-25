Biden: “America Is Back” To What? More Corporatism? More Globalism? More Yellen?

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The rhetoric from those looking forward to a Biden administration is that everyone is now expected to travel back in time to pre-2016 America. Well, that's not how it works. Not only President Trump, but especially the four-year vitriolic reaction to Trump, has roused a sense of Americanism that has changed the mentality of many formerly apathetic Americans. The way forward will not be as easy as 'just forget the last four years.'