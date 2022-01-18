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WIDESPREAD INTERNET AND COMMUNICATIONS SHUTDOWN - BE PREPARED
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237 views • January 18, 2022
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Sign up for Bastyon here: https://bastyon.com/sarahwestall?ref=PKSV2KXCdEtTtYb8rF3xMMgiiKe1oDstXR (don't forget to give one of my videos 5 stars and to download the software).

Daniel Satchkov, founder of Bastyon, joins the program to discuss the possibility of a nationwide (or worldwide) communications shutdown. After the Rasmussen Poll shows that 59% want you confined to your home for not taking the vaccine, 48% want you fined or imprisoned for even questioning the vaccine efficacy, 45% want you forced into "designated facilities," and 29% even want to take your children - we need to be ready for anything; These people are insane and they are showing NAZI level behavior and mindset that we have not seen in my lifetime and most have not seen since WWII. As discussed in the video, please sign up for Bastyon, give 5 stars to one of my videos (this is to help you find my work), and download the software so we can communicate if the internet goes down. Use this link: https://bastyon.com/sarahwestall?ref=PKSV2KXCdEtTtYb8rF3xMMgiiKe1oDstXR

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

See specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Email [email protected] - Tell them "Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold and great service guaranteed.

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & chat with a special group of people)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Keywords
censorshipblockchaininternetfreedom of speechcommunicationshutdownbastyondaniel satchkovfounder of bastyon
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