WIDESPREAD INTERNET AND COMMUNICATIONS SHUTDOWN - BE PREPARED

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Sign up for Bastyon here: https://bastyon.com/sarahwestall?ref=PKSV2KXCdEtTtYb8rF3xMMgiiKe1oDstXR (don't forget to give one of my videos 5 stars and to download the software).
Daniel Satchkov, founder of Bastyon, joins the program to discuss the possibility of a nationwide (or worldwide) communications shutdown. After the Rasmussen Poll shows that 59% want you confined to your home for not taking the vaccine, 48% want you fined or imprisoned for even questioning the vaccine efficacy, 45% want you forced into "designated facilities," and 29% even want to take your children - we need to be ready for anything; These people are insane and they are showing NAZI level behavior and mindset that we have not seen in my lifetime and most have not seen since WWII. As discussed in the video, please sign up for Bastyon, give 5 stars to one of my videos (this is to help you find my work), and download the software so we can communicate if the internet goes down. Use this link: https://bastyon.com/sarahwestall?ref=PKSV2KXCdEtTtYb8rF3xMMgiiKe1oDstXR
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
See specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Email [email protected] - Tell them "Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold and great service guaranteed.
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.