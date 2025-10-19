Trump admitting his plan 'Freedom Place' aka Gaza requires the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians

Here is Trump freely admitting that his plan for "Freedom Place" aka Gaza requires the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and that so much killing has already taken place... well, just watch.

"And we would get, all of the people that live there into decent homes, throughout the region. If you look, Egypt has a lot of land. Jordan has a lot of land...."

Adding: Netanyahu has approved a total blockade on Gaza, cutting off all humanitarian aid after the Israeli army advised suspending deliveries indefinitely.

Also, Israeli media reports that following the resumption of Israeli "military operations" in Gaza, the courts have postponed Netanyahu's court testimony, that was scheduled to be held this week. Again.

Adding: more from Trump:

NEW: The Trump administration is scrambling to prevent further incidents that could derail the fragile Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to Axios (https://www.axios.com/2025/10/19/trump-gaza-deal-hamas-israel).

A U.S. official said the next month will determine whether the deal survives:

The next 30 days are going to be critical. We are now in charge of what’s going on in Gaza when it comes to the implementation of the deal. We are going to be calling the shots.

Washington reportedly urged Israel to “respond proportionately but exercise restraint” to recent ceasefire violations attributed to Hamas, stressing that the priority is to isolate Hamas politically and advance plans to establish an alternative governing structure in Gaza — not reignite full-scale fighting.

Hamas’ military wing claimed to have lost contact with its units in Rafah, insisting:

We are not aware of any incidents or clashes taking place in the Rafah area, because these are zones under Israeli control, and contact has been severed with our groups that remained there.

U.S. officials told Axios that such incidents were “exactly the kind of turbulence we expected” during the transition period — and that both Hamas and Israel’s recent actions are testing Washington’s ability to keep the deal intact following Trump’s regional tour last week.