Drink Along 53: Upslope Brewing Craft Lager 5.0/5

This is what a great lager is for me. Light, crisp, clean and delicious.4.8 for the ABV, 15 IBUs and the SRM is a bright and shiny 2
The word I was searching for instead of floral was grassy but that isn't correct either. It's more of a combination of both a field of wildflowers and a nice grassy glade.
Absolutely delicious and this will be a go to brew NQA.
Thanks for coming by and cracking a cold one with me.
Also thanks for watching, liking and sharing
Big 3
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.