Drink Along 53: Upslope Brewing Craft Lager 5.0/5

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This is what a great lager is for me. Light, crisp, clean and delicious.4.8 for the ABV, 15 IBUs and the SRM is a bright and shiny 2
The word I was searching for instead of floral was grassy but that isn't correct either. It's more of a combination of both a field of wildflowers and a nice grassy glade.
Absolutely delicious and this will be a go to brew NQA.
Thanks for coming by and cracking a cold one with me.
Also thanks for watching, liking and sharing
Big 3
Skal
E.
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