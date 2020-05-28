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I CANT BREATH Joins TAKE A KNEE as Minneapolis Synthetic PsyOp
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345 views • May 28, 2020
THE "I CAN'T BREATHE" and "TAKE A KNEE" Psyops Play out in Minnesota with Masonic Ritual Actors.
The Floyd PsyOp was a reference to "TAKE A KNEE" a veiled attack on Trump for condemning Colin Kaepernick, the American football star who started the “take a knee” national anthem protest against police brutality in 2016.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/taking-a-knee-national-anthem-nfl-trump-why-meaning-origins-racism-us-colin-kaepernick-a8521741.html
On July 17, 2014, an unarmed black man named Eric Garner died on Staten Island, N.Y., after police officers threw him to the ground and put him in a choke hold. Garner's last words, as recorded on a cellphone video, were: "I can't breathe." He repeated the phrase 11 times.
https://www.npr.org/2017/10/23/559498678/i-can-t-breathe-explores-life-and-death-at-the-hands-of-police
Democrat Mayor, Jacob Frey was grandstanding the injustice in the media, a ploy to gain popularity in the large, black community of voters.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacob_Frey
I Can't Breathe': George Floyd's Last Words Bring Back Bitter Memories of Eric Gardner's Police Killing
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/i-cant-breathe-george-floyds-last-words-bring-back-bitter-memories-of-eric-gardners-police-killing-2641239.html
The Floyd PsyOp was a reference to "TAKE A KNEE" a veiled attack on Trump for condemning Colin Kaepernick, the American football star who started the “take a knee” national anthem protest against police brutality in 2016.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/taking-a-knee-national-anthem-nfl-trump-why-meaning-origins-racism-us-colin-kaepernick-a8521741.html
On July 17, 2014, an unarmed black man named Eric Garner died on Staten Island, N.Y., after police officers threw him to the ground and put him in a choke hold. Garner's last words, as recorded on a cellphone video, were: "I can't breathe." He repeated the phrase 11 times.
https://www.npr.org/2017/10/23/559498678/i-can-t-breathe-explores-life-and-death-at-the-hands-of-police
Democrat Mayor, Jacob Frey was grandstanding the injustice in the media, a ploy to gain popularity in the large, black community of voters.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacob_Frey
I Can't Breathe': George Floyd's Last Words Bring Back Bitter Memories of Eric Gardner's Police Killing
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/i-cant-breathe-george-floyds-last-words-bring-back-bitter-memories-of-eric-gardners-police-killing-2641239.html
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