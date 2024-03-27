🌱 Unraveling The Mystery: Earth's Early Evolution 🌍

🤔 When did life first emerge on our planet?
🕵️ It's a hotly debated question with no exact answer, but clues point to a timeframe between 4 to 3.8 billion years ago.🔍
🤝 Join with Dr. Peter Crockford a professor in Carleton University’s Earth Sciences Department as he dives into the fascinating journey of life's origins and explore the enigmatic beginnings of our world! 🚀🔬
🔊 Click play & learn more about Earth’s Early Evolution by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎬
