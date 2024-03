🌱 Unraveling The Mystery: Earth's Early Evolution 🌍

๐Ÿค” When did life first emerge on our planet?

๐Ÿ•ต๏ธ It's a hotly debated question with no exact answer, but clues point to a timeframe between 4 to 3.8 billion years ago.๐Ÿ”

๐Ÿค Join with Dr. Peter Crockford a professor in Carleton Universityโ€™s Earth Sciences Department as he dives into the fascinating journey of life's origins and explore the enigmatic beginnings of our world! ๐Ÿš€๐Ÿ”ฌ

