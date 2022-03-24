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Education - It's Woven Into Everything
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Who would have thought that “education” would be woven into programs surrounding “alleviating poverty”, housing, and “rights”? As we have seen, education is being linked to everything. In this episode of The Liberty Belles, a look is taken at how education is being woven into every issue imaginable, including housing. We shovel so you don’t have to!
For The Liberty Belles upcoming April “Saturday Night Special”, we would like to change gears and do a webinar type event for our viewers and politicians seeking election to office. The topic will be “School Choice – the Avenue to Remove Voting Rights”. If you would like to be a participant, know a politician who would benefit from the information, and friends who would like to attend, please email Suzanne at [email protected]. We are going to levy a small fee for the broadcast. There are only 100 slots available so reserve your attendance spot now. The Liberty Belles will be holding the webinar over Zoom so you will need the invitation details to get into the meeting. A camera and microphone are not necessary as no attendees will be presenting information. Chat will be available for questions and comments.
We understand that everyone is experiencing the shrinking of the buying power of their dollar; but, we have had some expenses incurred in software upgrades to be able to better serve our viewers and supporters.
See all The Liberty Belles shows on Rumble, BitChute, and UgeTube. Due to BitChute not allowing the larger files produced, The Liberty Belles can now be found on Brighteon. Check out Lynne Taylor at commoncorediva.com as well as on Sons of Liberty Radio every Wednesday at 6 AM with Tim Brown on “Rotten to the Core Wednesdays”. Suzanne Hamner can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon at “Hamner It Out”.
If you have questions, comments, or have a topic you would like The Liberty Belles to investigate and cover in one of our shows, please email Suzanne at [email protected]. Don’t forget to drop by The Liberty Belles Facebook page and leave your thoughts and comments.
As always, Stay vigilant! Armor up Fed Warriors!
Sources:
https://americorps.gov/newsroom/press-release/americorps-ceo-mayor-birmingham-announce-food-security-initiative-alabama
https://www.uaced.ua.edu/americorps-vista.html
https://americorps.gov/serve
https://www.commoncorediva.com/?s=AmeriCorps&;submit=Search
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2018/03/14/finger-pointing/
https://www.birminghamal.gov/about/mayors-office/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2019/04/02/schlepping-down-the-education-trail/
https://www.birminghamal.gov/smartcities
https://www.smartcitiescouncil.com/about-us
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vn7mptierbh47RoAPKTbUiaCBE4Oox7A/view
https://www.commoncorediva.com/?s=Grade+level+reading&;submit=Search
https://www.mtexpress.com/news/education/school-board-advances-plan-to-build-affordable-housing-for-staff/article_42f3d9f2-a61d-11ec-bcb1-2b23e5be855c.html
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/03/17/president-biden-announces-key-regional-appointments-for-usda-fema-and-hud-2/
https://citiesandschools.berkeley.edu/housing-schools
https://www.congress.gov/search?q=%7B%22congress%22%3A%5B%22117%22%5D%2C%22source%22%3A%22all%22%2C%22search%22%3A%22housing%20education%22%7D - Link to the 117th's list of housing and education bills.
These will not become law as they are, but their intent could be turned into legislation:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-resolution/568?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22housing+education%22%2C%22housing%22%2C%22education%22%5D%7D&;s=1&r=1
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-joint-resolution/20?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22housing+education%22%2C%22housing%22%2C%22education%22%5D%7D&;s=1&r=2
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2019/07/19/inhabiting-americas-agenda/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2021/12/21/profit-making-educratics/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/event/harmful-disparities-in-education-henry-kissinger-fema-camps-the-military/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2020/09/28/educratic-perestroika-restructure/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2016/05/10/silent-partners/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2019/07/19/inhabiting-americas-agenda/
For The Liberty Belles upcoming April “Saturday Night Special”, we would like to change gears and do a webinar type event for our viewers and politicians seeking election to office. The topic will be “School Choice – the Avenue to Remove Voting Rights”. If you would like to be a participant, know a politician who would benefit from the information, and friends who would like to attend, please email Suzanne at [email protected]. We are going to levy a small fee for the broadcast. There are only 100 slots available so reserve your attendance spot now. The Liberty Belles will be holding the webinar over Zoom so you will need the invitation details to get into the meeting. A camera and microphone are not necessary as no attendees will be presenting information. Chat will be available for questions and comments.
We understand that everyone is experiencing the shrinking of the buying power of their dollar; but, we have had some expenses incurred in software upgrades to be able to better serve our viewers and supporters.
See all The Liberty Belles shows on Rumble, BitChute, and UgeTube. Due to BitChute not allowing the larger files produced, The Liberty Belles can now be found on Brighteon. Check out Lynne Taylor at commoncorediva.com as well as on Sons of Liberty Radio every Wednesday at 6 AM with Tim Brown on “Rotten to the Core Wednesdays”. Suzanne Hamner can be found at Sons of Liberty Media and Brighteon at “Hamner It Out”.
If you have questions, comments, or have a topic you would like The Liberty Belles to investigate and cover in one of our shows, please email Suzanne at [email protected]. Don’t forget to drop by The Liberty Belles Facebook page and leave your thoughts and comments.
As always, Stay vigilant! Armor up Fed Warriors!
Sources:
https://americorps.gov/newsroom/press-release/americorps-ceo-mayor-birmingham-announce-food-security-initiative-alabama
https://www.uaced.ua.edu/americorps-vista.html
https://americorps.gov/serve
https://www.commoncorediva.com/?s=AmeriCorps&;submit=Search
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2018/03/14/finger-pointing/
https://www.birminghamal.gov/about/mayors-office/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2019/04/02/schlepping-down-the-education-trail/
https://www.birminghamal.gov/smartcities
https://www.smartcitiescouncil.com/about-us
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vn7mptierbh47RoAPKTbUiaCBE4Oox7A/view
https://www.commoncorediva.com/?s=Grade+level+reading&;submit=Search
https://www.mtexpress.com/news/education/school-board-advances-plan-to-build-affordable-housing-for-staff/article_42f3d9f2-a61d-11ec-bcb1-2b23e5be855c.html
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/03/17/president-biden-announces-key-regional-appointments-for-usda-fema-and-hud-2/
https://citiesandschools.berkeley.edu/housing-schools
https://www.congress.gov/search?q=%7B%22congress%22%3A%5B%22117%22%5D%2C%22source%22%3A%22all%22%2C%22search%22%3A%22housing%20education%22%7D - Link to the 117th's list of housing and education bills.
These will not become law as they are, but their intent could be turned into legislation:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-resolution/568?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22housing+education%22%2C%22housing%22%2C%22education%22%5D%7D&;s=1&r=1
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-joint-resolution/20?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22housing+education%22%2C%22housing%22%2C%22education%22%5D%7D&;s=1&r=2
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2019/07/19/inhabiting-americas-agenda/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2021/12/21/profit-making-educratics/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/event/harmful-disparities-in-education-henry-kissinger-fema-camps-the-military/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2020/09/28/educratic-perestroika-restructure/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2016/05/10/silent-partners/
https://www.commoncorediva.com/2019/07/19/inhabiting-americas-agenda/
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