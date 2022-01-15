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Mainstream lies vs. censored clips
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80 views • January 15, 2022
This is a coordinated effort to promote what is not safe and sensor anything that causes vaccine hesitancy. The legacy media and social media are working together in order to stifle what is really happening out there in the real world. This is malfeasance at its finest. And the world is going down the tubes because of it.
This is the video that got Robert Malone kicked off Twitter
https://rumble.com/vrzeks-this-is-the-video-that-got-robert-malone-kicked-off-twitter-mirrored.html
This is the video that got Robert Malone kicked off Twitter
https://rumble.com/vrzeks-this-is-the-video-that-got-robert-malone-kicked-off-twitter-mirrored.html
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