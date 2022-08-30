Why a Comic Legend Chose His Country over Career | Rob Schneider | The Glenn Beck Podcast | Ep 152 Clip

Rob Schneider is a comedy legend, with a career spanning "Saturday Night Live," films like “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “The Benchwarmers,” and a stand-up act that’s still going strong. But perhaps the most impressive thing he’s done is tell the world he’s not a woke leftist. Rob joins the podcast to tell his story, including how listening to Glenn helped him go from a Hollywood liberal to a conservative who would rather be ostracized than stay silent. He also details the state of comedy in the woke era, how SNL has changed since he left, why he believes “funny is coming back,” and the best advice a comedian ever gave him.

NOTE: Rob Schneider discussed some verboten topics, so portions of this video podcast have been edited to comply with YouTube's "community guidelines." For the full, uncensored version of this episode where free speech is still allowed, watch on http://BlazeTV.com/Glenn.



