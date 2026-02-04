Trauma Based Mind Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a TBMC lite version for the entire population: Affective Management & Crisis Capitalization.
A frightened population demands more policing, tolerates more surveillance and prefers to stay indoors.
When the population is subjected to mass trauma, they fall into a state of collective dissociation — and unpopular policies are pushed through that would not be accepted by a logical-thinking mental state.
Reese Reports (4 February 2026)