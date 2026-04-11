Prof. Marandi on Al Mayadeen from Islamabad

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Professor Marandi on Al Mayadeen from Islamabad:
🔸 Iran is fully prepared to return to Tehran without an agreement
🔸 Negotiations are to show the international community and regional peoples that Iran gave a chance for de-escalation
🔸 If the US and Trump ignore Iran's rights and the rights of Palestine, Lebanon, and the Axis of Resistance, "we will prepare ourselves for war"
🔸 One thing that surprised the Iranian side: Lebanon's PM seeking normalization talks with Israel instead of stopping attacks on Lebanon — "completely irresponsible behavior"
"As we won in the war, we will return."