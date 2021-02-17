Should you Buy Email Lists??

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If you are trying to grow your email list and convert more of your audience, then I have a Welcome Sequence Workshop that just launched. Using practical simple videos and worksheets, I take you through the process of setting up an email account, developing and writing a welcome sequence and marketing your sign-up form. You can sign up for it here: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
// Resources //
💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com
📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
✅ Effective Sign-up Forms Action Plan: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/nCE6F4r
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
// Music //
Used royalty free from Bensound.com titled HappyRock