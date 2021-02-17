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Should you Buy Email Lists??
Jurina Enterprises
Jurina Enterprises
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30 views • February 17, 2021
This Email Marketing Tip video goes over three methods you can use to grow your list, which ones are legal, and whether it's right for your business to buy email leads.


If you are trying to grow your email list and convert more of your audience, then I have a Welcome Sequence Workshop that just launched. Using practical simple videos and worksheets, I take you through the process of setting up an email account, developing and writing a welcome sequence and marketing your sign-up form. You can sign up for it here: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence


// Resources //
💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com

📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises

✅ Effective Sign-up Forms Action Plan: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/nCE6F4r

💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport


🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence



// Music //
Used royalty free from Bensound.com titled HappyRock
Keywords
growing your email listhow to build an email listemail list buildingemail marketing tutorialemail marketing for beginnerswriting effective emailsemail marketing content ideasemail marketing guideemail marketing strategiesemail marketing for small businessesemail marketing courseemail marketing toolsemail marketing tipsconstant contact email marketingconstant contact tutorialjurina enterprisesbuy email listbuy emails
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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