BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mella - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2163
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
3 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • 18 hours ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the post-hardcore band, Mella, while on A Lot Like Bird's 2025 U.S. headline tour with Dwellings, Zeta, and Amarionette. Mella is currently supporting their newest album, Or so I've been told...


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - October 15, 2025

Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH MELLA:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552785432931

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mellaactually


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:38 Skip Intro

01:16 Driver's Area

05:41 Middle of the Van

08:27 Back of the Van

10:18 Trailer


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busbus invadersequal vision recordskill iconic recordsmellamella digital tour busdigital tour bus mellamella bus invadersbus invaders mellamella tour bustour bus mellamella interviewinterview mellamella bandband mellamella musicmusic melladanny ray mccool jrjames lucas artwohldonnie maynard clarkluke martuccimella post hardcoremella alternative rockmella emo rockmella alternative emo
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:38Skip Intro

01:16Driver's Area

05:41Middle of the Van

08:27Back of the Van

10:18Trailer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Winter wellness tips: Embrace the cold and focus on conscious breathing to combat stress

Lance D Johnson
It&#8217;s not if, it&#8217;s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

It’s not if, it’s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

Cassie B.
Gaza officials report ongoing civilian casualties despite ceasefire

Gaza officials report ongoing civilian casualties despite ceasefire

Laura Harris
Elderly woman euthanized against her will in Canada

Elderly woman euthanized against her will in Canada

Belle Carter
Mindful eating: The secret to healthier habits and a balanced relationship with food

Mindful eating: The secret to healthier habits and a balanced relationship with food

Patrick Lewis
High-level diplomacy: U.S. envoys to meet Putin as Ukraine peace push reaches critical phase

High-level diplomacy: U.S. envoys to meet Putin as Ukraine peace push reaches critical phase

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy