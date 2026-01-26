Mella - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2163

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the post-hardcore band, Mella, while on A Lot Like Bird's 2025 U.S. headline tour with Dwellings, Zeta, and Amarionette. Mella is currently supporting their newest album, Or so I've been told...





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - October 15, 2025

Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH MELLA:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552785432931

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mellaactually





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:38 Skip Intro

01:16 Driver's Area

05:41 Middle of the Van

08:27 Back of the Van

10:18 Trailer





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.



