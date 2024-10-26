Our NEWEST Sponsor

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money back guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

https://yourmp.cardiomiraclehealth.com/

UFO Disclosure Ignores ABDUCTIONS

With Joseph Jordan, MUFON Investigator; President,

CE4 Research Group & NASA Safety Expert

CE4Research.com

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub

Given a 2015 poll that roughly 50% believed earth was being visited by extraterrestrials, it is unsurprising almost 4 million Americans further believed they had experienced some type of “alien abduction”. That’s a lot of people.

These abduction experiences traumatize victims, destroying relationships and families. They even have shortened some victims’ lifespans.

Abductions seem to affect certain people in our society and run along family lines. Humanity needs to understand their purpose – and nail the perps, who are, good question! Is it the ETs, black ops, the government, or something else entirely? And how can the poor victims themselves find relief and protect others from being sucked into this tragedy?

Mr. Jordan is a 31-year member of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), the largest not for profit, scientific research and investigative organization looking into the modern-day UFO phenomenon. Having reviewed more than 700 abduction case files, he believes he has answers to these questions… answers that the secular UFO Research community does not want you to know.