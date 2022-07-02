Glenn Beck Invites YOU to Renew This Washington Award of Merit!

We have to start looking for and rewarding decency in America again. George Washington knew how important decency was to our nation, so he created the ‘Badge of Military Merit’ during the Revolutionary War. It was the first award of its kind that looked beyond brute strength or ruthless wartime action. It celebrated bravery instead, and it was the highest award an enlisted solder could receive from Washington, Glenn says.

So, in this clip, Glenn introduces something that could SAVE our country: A renewed ‘badge of merit.’ Listen to find out how YOU can submit nominations for the most deserving Americans among us…

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Renewing THIS Washington award could SAVE America

Submit your nominee to [email protected]







