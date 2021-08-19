© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Retired Special OPS Commander Says Obama Responsible for Taliban Takeover
Follow
0
Share
Report
192 views • August 19, 2021
Today on TruNews, the team responds to the bomb threat in Washington, DC, commenting on the connections between that event and the current crisis in Afghanistan. Edward Szall and Rick Wiles look at the failed reaction of President Biden, Secretary of Defense Austin, and General Milley in anticipating the rapid collapse of military and government in Afghanistan.
Doc Burkhart and Edward Szall discuss how biometric data and no-fly lists are being used as tools to oppress those that love freedom.
Lauren Witzke welcomes Michelle Malkin to the Godcast to talk about the influx of immigrants into the country.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/19/21)
Doc Burkhart and Edward Szall discuss how biometric data and no-fly lists are being used as tools to oppress those that love freedom.
Lauren Witzke welcomes Michelle Malkin to the Godcast to talk about the influx of immigrants into the country.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/19/21)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.