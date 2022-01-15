⁣DISSOLVING ILLUSIONS [THE INFORMATION YOU WISH YOU HAD KNOWN BEFORE] - SUZANNE HUMPHRIES

⁣DISSOLVING ILLUSIONS [THE INFORMATION YOU WISH YOU HAD KNOWN BEFORE] - SUZANNE HUMPHRIESDissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten HistoryBy: Suzanne Humphries MD , Roman BystrianykDissolving Illusions details facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases. If the medical profession could systematically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, the question must be asked, “What else is ignored and misinterpreted today?”Dissolving Illusions Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten HistoryListen for free:SUZANNE HUMPHRIES - DISSOLVING ILLUSIONS THE INFORMATION YOU WISH YOU HAD KNOWN BEFOREDR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES - DISSOLVING ILLUSIONS (VACCINATION TRUTH!)=========================Author’s Introduction – Roman BystrianykMy journey began many years ago with the birth of my children. I always wanted to make sure they had the best I could provide: healthy food, a secure place to live, lots of toys, and plenty of caring, laughing, and love. When it came time to have them vaccinated I had assumed, like most parents, that it was a good idea. It had to be—governments, medical professionals, and just about everyone agreed that vaccines were one of the greatest medical discoveries of all time. Measles, whooping cough, smallpox, and all sorts of other horrible infectious diseases were nowhere to be seen, thanks to vaccines.I’m by nature an inquisitive and questioning person, and something didn’t sit right with me about vaccination. A nagging inner voice kept telling me that I should know more about these injections going into my family. Somehow I knew I shouldn’t completely and blindly accept that vaccines were safe and effective. At this point, I knew almost nothing about vaccines, but as I began to do some reading I found some disturbing bits of information that built upon my base-line apprehension.But because of the amount of pressure from doctors and my wife at the time, my children had received some vaccines. In the past, I felt enormously guilty after agreeing to allow my sons to be injected, and I hoped no terrible side effects would occur. I remember staying up at night, feeling distraught after agreeing to give them an injection and hoping nothing major would happen to them. I was overwhelmed with worry, wondering if I had done the right thing by succumbing to the pressure to have them vaccinated. Nothing overt appeared to happen, and they seemed to emerge basically unscathed. Despite being told that vaccines were harmless, I was still left with a feeling that maybe I had done the wrong thing.I started keeping files with the information I was finding in an attempt to make sense of it all. Eventually, I ran across a book by Neil Z. Miller. In it, Miller showed a graph of deaths from measles that had declined by 95 percent before the measles vaccine was put into general use. I couldn’t believe it! Wasn’t the decline of deaths from disease the claim to fame for vaccines? Wasn’t this the main reason for vaccinating? Could this graph be correct?