FRIDAY SERMON: Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei - Musalla Imam Khomeini, Tehran Iran

Ayatollah Khamenei, leader of the Islamic Revolution:

Highlights -

- What we did was the minimum punishment for the Zionists; we will respond harshly to any aggression.

- We must not rush; any situation must be carefully studied before reacting.

- The Al-Aqsa storm is a legitimate reaction of the Palestinians, every rocket fired at the Zionist regime is a service to the entire region, the martyr Nasrallah was at the forefront of the just struggle.

- The dreams of the Zionists and Americans are nothing more than empty illusions, this harmful tree will be uprooted from our region.

- To Hamas and Hezbollah: continue the fight and do not despair.

- The jihad of the Palestinians and Lebanese has set the Zionist regime back 70 years.

- The countries of the region strive for peace and tranquility, the only problem is foreign intervention.

Adding:

Iran has asked Russia to help conduct satellite reconnaissance in preparation for a possible Israeli strike.

The New York Times reports this.

"Iran asked Russia for satellite intelligence cooperation before the Israeli strike, according to two Iranian officials familiar with the war planning and not authorized to speak publicly," the newspaper writes.