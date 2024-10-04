BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FRIDAY SERMON: Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei - Musalla Imam Khomeini, Tehran Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 7 months ago

Ayatollah Khamenei, leader of the Islamic Revolution:

Highlights - 

- What we did was the minimum punishment for the Zionists; we will respond harshly to any aggression.

- We must not rush; any situation must be carefully studied before reacting.

- The Al-Aqsa storm is a legitimate reaction of the Palestinians, every rocket fired at the Zionist regime is a service to the entire region, the martyr Nasrallah was at the forefront of the just struggle.

- The dreams of the Zionists and Americans are nothing more than empty illusions, this harmful tree will be uprooted from our region.

- To Hamas and Hezbollah: continue the fight and do not despair.

- The jihad of the Palestinians and Lebanese has set the Zionist regime back 70 years.

- The countries of the region strive for peace and tranquility, the only problem is foreign intervention.

Adding:

Iran has asked Russia to help conduct satellite reconnaissance in preparation for a possible Israeli strike.

The New York Times reports this.

"Iran asked Russia for satellite intelligence cooperation before the Israeli strike, according to two Iranian officials familiar with the war planning and not authorized to speak publicly," the newspaper writes.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy