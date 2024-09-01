BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Three diseases will occur at the same time. Pray, this time of the year is dangerous
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
129 views • 8 months ago

Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for August 22, 2024

Pray My children, events are happening that you did not expect, as you consider them more distant, but in the face of humanity so dehumanized, Godless and devil-loving, you are going to taste a bitter chalice

Little children, not all organisms are the same and do not respond in the same way, so stay alert and at the slightest sign use calendula, the fumitory plant, St. Michael’s Oil, Good Samaritan Oil and moringa.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6352-three-diseases-will-occur-at-the-same-time-pray-this-time-of-the-year-is-dangerous/

-----------

Asteroid about the size of 2 football fields to make close approach to Earth in September

Skygazers can watch its approach starting on Sept. 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET through the Virtual Telescope live feed online here.

https://nypost.com/2024/09/01/world-news/asteroid-about-the-size-of-2-football-fields-to-make-close-approach-to-earth-in-september/


