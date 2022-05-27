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US Army Military Police Veteran Targeted With Direct Energy Weapons Fights Back To Help Others & Bring Justice To Perpetrators
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218 views • May 27, 2022
Amy Holem is a US Army veteran who served as a military police officer. However, she became a target of direct energy weapons. Though she is indeed a victim of that targeting, she chose to educate herself through college to understand what was going on and now she uses her education to help others who have been targeted by our government and local law enforcement with these weapons. This is an incredibly fascinating interview that demands the People stand up and deal with the criminals in our midst acting in places of authority. Stay tuned, on Monday, we're bringing Amy back on for part two with even more shocking information that demands a response.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/us-army-military-police-veteran-targeted-with-direct-energy-weapons-fights-back-to-help-others-bring-justice-to-perpetrators-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/us-army-military-police-veteran-targeted-with-direct-energy-weapons-fights-back-to-help-others-bring-justice-to-perpetrators-video/
How To Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://dq271.isrefer.com/go/pendant/AUL2472/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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