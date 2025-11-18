BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🇪🇬 🇮🇱 Divers Found Pharaoh’s Army Beneath the Red Sea — The Discovery Left Egyptologists Frozen❗
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
313 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
516 views • 2 days ago

👕 SHOP AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

There is a battlefield at the bottom of the Red Sea. We’re not talking about a single shipwreck. We’re talking about an entire Egyptian army.

A recent, high-tech dive by a privately funded team used advanced underwater technology to explore the Red Sea, and have just uncovered what amateur explorers have claimed for years: hundreds of ancient chariot wheels, horse skeletons, human remains, and other artifacts perfectly preserved in coral.

This discovery challenges long-held beliefs and has sparked considerable debate among experts. This finding doesn’t just support an ancient story; it threatens to rewrite it. And get this: Egyptologists are completely silent. The implications of this find are staggering, and the story behind it is even crazier.

Until next time, stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all, stay Godly… PEACE! ✌️

#RedSea, #Exodus, #Israel, #Egypt


Sourced Video: https://youtu.be/ehyoZPRYKTU?si=RBUaNK6CTphFxKH0


AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

• Christian Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/christian-clothing

• Made in USA: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

• All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

• Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

• Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

• Three Percenters: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters

• Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear


SUBSCRIBE ⬇️

Stay connected on your favorite platforms:

• Telegram 🟦: https://t.me/APFGAC

• Rumble 🎥: www.Rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

• Substack 📰: https://AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry.Substack.com/

• Truth Social 🟪: https://TruthSocial.com/@APFGAC

• BitChute ▶️: www.Bitchute.com/channel/American-Patriots-for-God-and-Country

• Brighteon 🌟: www.Brighteon.com/channels/APFGAC


💰 DONATE ⬇️

Support the mission and help us keep creating content:

• PayPal 💳: www.PayPal.me/AmericanPatriotsApp

• Locals 🌐: https://AmericanPatriotsGodCountry.locals.com

Keywords
godthe bibleisraelegyptexodushistoryarchaeologyamerican patriots for god and countrypharaohred sea crossingred seachariotsron wyattegyptologybible historyegyptian army
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and County Intro

00:32Divers Found Pharaoh’s Army Beneath the Red Sea — The Discovery Left Egyptologists Frozen

29:37American Patriots for God and County Outro

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy