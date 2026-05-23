Iranian FM Baghaei when asked whether a deal with the US is closer or further away - clip 2

Iranian FM spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei when asked whether a deal with the US is closer or further away:



"Perhaps very far. Very close. Because on the one hand, we have the experience of the American side contradicting itself. They have changed their views many times. Contradictory positions have been voiced by their various officials. For that reason, we cannot be entirely certain that this approach won't change."



Tehran says the obstacle isn't the substance, it's Washington's inconsistency. Different US officials say different things, and positions shift week to week so even after several weeks of dialogue that Baghaei says is moving the two sides "closer together," Iran won't bank on it holding.