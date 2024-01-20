Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚨 Javier Milei's speech at the WEF in Davos earlier this week: Better VERSION
channel image
GalacticStorm
2186 Subscribers
Shop now
50 views
Published 20 hours ago

ICYMI - this is a better version of Javier Milei's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this week: "The state is not the solution. The state is the problem itself. You are the true protagonists of this story."


*This is an AI translation into english with his accent.


@JMilei

@elonmusk

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1748035742075359724?s=20

Keywords
new world orderdisinformationmisinformationdavosworld economic forumwefhuman depopulationklaus schwab2024 annual meeting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket