BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Insane explosion by Piranha drone annihilated Ukrainian tank into scrap
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9979 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
203 views • 8 months ago

Shocking footage shows an insane explosion caused by a drone, instantly destroying an Ukrainian army tank to rubble in the Kursk region border. The Russian military released a short video on the Telegram channel, on August 28, 2024, showing a tank of Ukrainian crews detected driving recklessly in a wide field in the settlement of Olgovka, finally stopped! Apparently, Russian marines from the 810th Separate Guards Marine Brigade, began to apply the FPV kamikaze attack drone "Piranha-13", which was developed by specialists from the Simbirsk Design Bureau. Then, a drone capable of carrying explosives of around 10 kg with a range of around 30 km, does its job.

As a result, a very large explosion quickly demolished the tank tower, because Piranha-13 is a new version of the FPV drone, which is specially designed to destroy armored vehicles, including heavy ones. The secondary explosion from the tank's ammunition, also contributed to the destruction of the unknown type of tank, becoming a scrap and irreparable, and beat the drivers! In Kursk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to sacrifice precious material and lives. Once again, what exactly was the purpose of the Kursk offensive is still unclear. At least one captured soldier, Nikolai Tyazhkorob, told about the technical errors of the actions of the commandos of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, deploying his units deployed to the Kursk region.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
fpv kamikaze attack dronepiranha-13ukrainian army tank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy