Shocking footage shows an insane explosion caused by a drone, instantly destroying an Ukrainian army tank to rubble in the Kursk region border. The Russian military released a short video on the Telegram channel, on August 28, 2024, showing a tank of Ukrainian crews detected driving recklessly in a wide field in the settlement of Olgovka, finally stopped! Apparently, Russian marines from the 810th Separate Guards Marine Brigade, began to apply the FPV kamikaze attack drone "Piranha-13", which was developed by specialists from the Simbirsk Design Bureau. Then, a drone capable of carrying explosives of around 10 kg with a range of around 30 km, does its job.

As a result, a very large explosion quickly demolished the tank tower, because Piranha-13 is a new version of the FPV drone, which is specially designed to destroy armored vehicles, including heavy ones. The secondary explosion from the tank's ammunition, also contributed to the destruction of the unknown type of tank, becoming a scrap and irreparable, and beat the drivers! In Kursk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to sacrifice precious material and lives. Once again, what exactly was the purpose of the Kursk offensive is still unclear. At least one captured soldier, Nikolai Tyazhkorob, told about the technical errors of the actions of the commandos of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, deploying his units deployed to the Kursk region.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





