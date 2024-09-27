BREAKING: MiG-31K Interceptors Destroyed Four F-16s and One US Air Force PILOT In STAROKOSTYANTYNIV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While Vladimir Zelensky is in the United States and, with the help of his acting abilities, convinces Americans of the need to proceed with military and financial support for Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces continue not only to take control of strategically important cities and villages but also to launch massive missile strikes against military facilities and energy infrastructure of Ukraine. Against this backdrop, many Western independent military experts and analysts have already called Zelensky's American tour a complete failure......................................................................... ******************************************************
