© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The armored vehicles, which bear the markings of the now-defunct Afghan government forces, were loaded on the back of trucks with Iranian military license plates. The convoy reportedly took off from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.
Some observers speculated that the Humvees were taken from Afghan troops who fled from western Afghanistan to Iran in order to avoid being captured by the Taliban between July and August.
Nevertheless, the Iranian “Military Articles” channel on Telegram, which was among the first to share photos of the Humvees, claimed that they were “bought” from the Taliban.
These armored vehicles will likely enter service with the Iranian Armed Forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or be sent to Tehran’s allies in the Middle East.
While taking over Afghanistan in the last few months, Taliban fighters seized billions-worth of military equipment, including hundreds of Humvees, which were supplied by the US to Afghan government forces.
According to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, the US supplied a total of 1,178 Humvee armored vehicles to Afghan government forces with a cost of $275,580,902 between April of 2020 and July of 2021 only.
Continues https://southfront.org/us-made-armored-vehicles-supplied-to-afghan-government-forces-spotted-in-iran-photos/