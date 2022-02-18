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Speaker evades LRAD Weapon question in Federal Parliament -- CANBERRA AUSTRALIA
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182 views • February 18, 2022
We the people demand answers! We need a Royal Commission into LRAD deployment! How dare these politicians laugh and jeer at questioning the deployment of LRAD!
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