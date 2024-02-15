Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FATIMA VISION - The final battle between God & Satan
channel image
Rick Langley
938 Subscribers
108 views
Published 18 hours ago

We are currently in The final battle between God & Satan.



Psalm 67:2-3
Douay Rheims Bible


"Let God arise, and let his enemies be scattered: and let them that hate him flee from before his face.

As smoke vanisheth, so let them vanish away: as wax melteth before the fire, so let the wicked perish at the presence of God."

[Satan fears these words the most, according the Father Malachi Martin, the great exorcist.]

Keywords
satanvision explainedthe final battle between godfatima 1917

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket