How to Spot a Communist 10/08/2025

Today we see that Russia mocks Donald Trump’s America saying: “Civil War is Coming”. Furthermore, we see Chicago and Portland Follow “Rules for Radicals” and Pastor Stan goes in-depth of some of the things Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson had to say.
00:00Russia Mocks Trump
02:05Civil War
07:42Rules for Radicals
11:07Brandon Johnson
27:20Rest of the Rules